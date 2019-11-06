EUR/USD Could Correct Lower While USD/JPY Is Declining

EUR/USD climbed above the 1.1150 resistance and it is currently correcting lower. Conversely, USD/JPY remained in a bearish zone and it could slide below 108.00. Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and …
