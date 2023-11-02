EUR/USD is enjoying something of a reprieve. Economists at ING analyze the pair’s outlook. Eurozone data has been nothing but euro-negative this week (weak growth and confidence, weaker inflation), …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD could creep higher again – ING - November 2, 2023
- EUR/USD’s Current Trend Likely Part of Consolidation Phase, Charts Show - November 2, 2023
- EQS-News: Northern Data Group Secures EUR 575 Million Debt Financing Facility - November 2, 2023