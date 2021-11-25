In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the recent price action in EUR/USD opens the door to further decline to 1.1160 in the next weeks. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “Our expec …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD could drop to 1.1160 near term – UOB - November 25, 2021
- EUR/USD Outlook: Bearish potential intact, further decline remains on the cards - November 25, 2021
- EUR/USD attempts a bounce above 1.1200 but not out of the woods yet - November 25, 2021