EUR/USD could drop to the 1.0800/0820 area if US CPI sees the 10Y US-T yields push higher – ING

EUR/USD is languishing below 1.09. Economists at ING believe that the world’s most popular currency pair could extend its slide towards the 1.0820/00 zone if US 10-year Treasury yields lurch higher …
