A scarce economic calendar and mounting growth concerns undermined risk appetite. The dollar’s corrective advance could turn into a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Could Extend Its Slump On A Break Below 1.1815, A Fibonacci Support Level - September 7, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Corrective decline may test 1.1815 support - September 7, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD’s post-NFP and ZEW drop holds key prop pre-ECB - September 7, 2021