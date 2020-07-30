In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, there is rising bets for EUR/USD to move beyond the 1.1830 level in the near-term. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “We expected EUR to “tr …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish run stalls ahead of 61.8% Fibo., focus shifts to German/US GDP - July 30, 2020
- EUR/USD could move beyond 1.1830 in the near-term – UOB - July 30, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: The Federal Reserve didn’t save the day - July 29, 2020