An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1,0941, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1,1032 – 1,1095. The downtrend may be expected to continue, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD could move towards 1,1032 - May 21, 2023
- EUR/USD rebounds from 1.0800 as Biden-McCarthy to discuss US debt-ceiling again on Monday - May 21, 2023
- EUR/USD: Weekly Forecast 21St May – 27Th May - May 21, 2023