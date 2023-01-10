UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang suggest EUR/USD could revisit the 1.0785 region in the near term. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “We highlig …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD could now challenge the 1.0785 level – UOB - January 10, 2023
- US dollar slides to new lows after Fed cites CPI as key to hikes - January 10, 2023
- EUR/USD Outlook: Bulls retain control near multi-month top, could aim to conquer 1.0800 - January 10, 2023