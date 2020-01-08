EUR/USD could slip back below 1.1110 – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, the correction in EUR/USD could extend to the 1.1110 region in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday, the recovery in EUR ‘lacks momentum’ …
