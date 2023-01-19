EUR/USD extends consolidation phase to trade inside day on Thursday. The pair remains within a five-day consolidation range with a high of 1.0887 and a low of 1.0766. Usually, highs and lows of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Could Spend Another Week Inside a Price Range - January 19, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls waiting for a reason to resume buying - January 19, 2023
- EUR/USD Underpinned by Hawkish Remarks from ECB President Christine Lagarde - January 19, 2023