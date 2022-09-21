EUR/USD could test the early-September 0.9900 lows after Fed announcement – ING

It is hard to see EUR/USD being driven by anything else than the Fed today. Economists at ING believe that the pair could challenge early-September 0.9900 lows after the US central bank announcement.
