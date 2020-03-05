The strong run higher on EUR/USD came as the market quickly priced in a series of Fed rate cuts. However, now the FOMC has made the emergency -50bps cut (and more cuts are priced in already), could …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Could there be the prospect of some profit-taking? [Video] - March 5, 2020
- EUR/USD holds firm while GBP/USD rallies - March 5, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Markets Looking for More Fed Rate Cuts in March - March 5, 2020