EUR/USD extended its slide on Wednesday and touched its lowest level since early January at 1.0600. A move towards 1.05 is on the cards, economists at ING report. “For the short term, EUR/USD remains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Bears to Target Sub-$1.055 on US Stats and Fed Chatter - February 23, 2023
- EUR/USD could trade on the offered side for a few weeks yet – ING - February 23, 2023
- EUR/USD: A return towards 1.05 cannot be ruled out – SocGen - February 23, 2023