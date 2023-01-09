In the stated case, EUR/USD might start a steady increase. In the stated case, the pair could rise towards the 1.0800 level. On the downside, there is a key support at 1.0620 and the 100 simple moving …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD culd rally if it clears this hurdle - January 8, 2023
- EUR/USD scales to near 1.0680 as Fed looks to trim policy tightening pace - January 8, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to extend rally above $1,870, upside seems favored - January 8, 2023