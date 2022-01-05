EUR/USD has been in a tight bear trend trading range for 7 weeks now, so its Breakout Mode is slightly more likely to lead to a bear breakout rather than a bull breakout. Back in November, EUR/USD had …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Current Sell Off Is More Likely A Leg, Not A Bear Trend Restart - January 5, 2022
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD move up to recover losses - January 5, 2022
- EUR/USD points to losses continuing after lengthy consolidation period – Scotiabank - January 5, 2022