A delay in vaccine deliveries to Europe and an extended German lockdown may weigh on the euro, according to FXStreet Analyst Yohay Elam. “Powell could not have been more dovish. He said that any …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD: Cut in delivery of vaccines to Europe and extended lockdown in Germany to lower the euro - February 24, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro exposes its weakness with meager response to Powell, levels to watch - February 24, 2021
- EUR/USD Is Looking for Direction – Both Bulls and Bears Have a Case - February 24, 2021