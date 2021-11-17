EUR/USD cuts weekly losses, reclaims the 1.1300 figure as the greenback weakens

EUR/USD recovered amid greenback weakness across the board, blamed on lower US bond yields. ECB’s members reinforced the dovish monetary policy stance by the central bank. The euro trims some weekly …
