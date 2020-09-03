EUR/USD Daily Forecast – A Move Below The 20 EMA Threatens Upside Momentum

EUR/USD is trying to settle below 1.1800 as the U.S. Dollar Index makes an attempt to get above the 20 EMA at 93. This week, the U.S. Dollar Index has found support at 91.75 and quickly rebounded to …
