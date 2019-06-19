There will be a lot to digest from today’s Fed meeting but the main focus will be on rate guidance. The markets are pricing in about 50 basis points of cuts by the end of the year. The Fed will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro at 2-Week Lows Ahead of Fed - June 19, 2019
- EUR/USD looks to extend gains above 1.1200 ahead of FOMC - June 19, 2019
- FxWirePro: Sell EUR/USD in short-term targeting 1.10 area - June 19, 2019