EUR/USD is currently trying to settle back above the 20 EMA at 1.1845 while the U.S. dollar is mostly flat against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index continues to test the nearest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Attempts To Rebound Against U.S. Dollar - August 5, 2021
- EUR/USD breaks key support after weak ADP US jobs data - August 5, 2021
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Performance Stabilized - August 5, 2021