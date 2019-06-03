It led to a bearish engulfing candle on the daily dollar index (DX) chart and a morning star reversal pattern on a daily chart for EUR/USD. The candle on DX for Friday nearly fully wiped out four days …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Boosted By a Weaker Dollar
It led to a bearish engulfing candle on the daily dollar index (DX) chart and a morning star reversal pattern on a daily chart for EUR/USD. The candle on DX for Friday nearly fully wiped out four days …