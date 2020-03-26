EUR/USD continues to march higher on the back of a weaker dollar and is seen making a clear break above a declining trendline that originates from the high posted earlier this month. The demand for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Breaks Above Two-Week Declining Trendline - March 26, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Looking Towards Next Figure - March 26, 2020
- EUR/USD: US dollar underperforms again - March 26, 2020