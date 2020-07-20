News that EU leaders are closer to finalizing the details of the EU recovery fund has lifted EUR/USD higher to levels not seen in four months. EU leaders have had talks over the last three days to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Breaks to Fresh 4-Month Highs - July 20, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Finally Closes Above Big Figure - July 20, 2020
- EUR/USD to challenge March high for the year at 1.1495 – Credit Suisse - July 20, 2020