EUR/USD is attempting to post a fifth straight day of gains and was last seen approaching highs not seen since the end of March as the dollar remains under pressure. The currency pair is lifted by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast: Euro Continues Highers While Dollar Index Falls to 9-Week Low - May 29, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast: Further rangebound looks likely - May 29, 2020
- Euro Area Loans to Non-financial Corporations - May 29, 2020