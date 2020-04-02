EUR/USD made a notable bearish break lower this week, falling below its 200-day moving average as well as the significant 1.1000 price point. Market participants will be watching how the US labor …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Continues to Probe Weekly Lows - April 2, 2020
- EUR/USD Levels to Watch as Rebound from 2020 Low Unravels - April 2, 2020
- EUR/USD: US unemployment claims set to surge again - April 2, 2020