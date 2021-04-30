EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Continues To Pull Back

EUR/USD is currently trying to settle below the support at 1.2115 while the U.S. dollar is gaining some ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is testing the resistance …
