In case the U.S. Dollar Index declines below 92.10, EUR/USD will get to new highs. Today, traders will have a chance to digest new inflation data for the Euro Area. Analysts expect that Euro Area …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Continues To Rally - August 19, 2020
- SP500 closes at record high as US dollar plunges - August 19, 2020
- EUR/NOK to dip toward 10.40 on a Norges Bank hawkish statement – Credit Suisse - August 19, 2020