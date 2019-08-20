EUR/USD has been under pressure for a week straight and the dollar has gained with the trade-weighted index (DXY) climbing above resistance. DXY rallied above a horizontal level at 98.25 yesterday and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Declines for Five Straight Sessions - August 20, 2019
- EUR/USD probes weekly lows near 1.1070 - August 20, 2019
- EUR/USD Outlook: Bears focus key 1.10 support but may consolidate further before final attack - August 20, 2019