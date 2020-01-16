EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Falls Into a Range Below the 200 DMA

The consumer price index in the United States was reported on Tuesday to rise by 0.2% in December which was in line with expectations. A rally in the dollar index (DXY) on the back of the report was …
