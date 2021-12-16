EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Gains Ground Ahead Of ECB Decision

EUR/USD is currently trying to settle back above 1.1300 while U.S. dollar is moving lower against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is trying to settle below the support level at 96.
