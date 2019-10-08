After a string of weak data over the past few weeks, industrial production figures out of Germany came in ahead of expectations. Production in industry rose 0.3% on a month over month basis in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Makes Another Run at the 20 DMA - October 8, 2019
- EUR/USD Analysis: neutral-to-bullish as long as above 1.0960 - October 8, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The pair approaches the key resistance line in the 1.1020 region - October 8, 2019