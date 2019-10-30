Earlier today, jobs data out of Germany showed a slight increase in the number of people unemployed in October. The jobless rate was unchanged at 5%. EUR/USD has held above an important horizontal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Nearing 100 DMA Resistance Ahead of Fed - October 30, 2019
- EUR/USD under pressure near 1.1100 post-US data - October 30, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Anticipation of Fed Decisions - October 30, 2019