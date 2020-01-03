EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Retreats to 200 DMA

The US Dollar index (DXY) rallied a third of a percent on Thursday, dragging most of the major currencies lower. The greenback is seeing some follow-through buying in the early day on Friday which has …
