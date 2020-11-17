EUR/USD Video 17.11.20. Euro Is Trying To Gain Additional Upside Momentum. EUR/USD is slowly moving towards the next resistance level at 1.1880 while the U.S. doll …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Slowly Moves Higher Against U.S. Dollar - November 17, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Retest of monthly low at sight - November 17, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie retreats after testing monthly high - November 17, 2020