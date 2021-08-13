In case the U.S. Dollar Index manages to get to the test of this level, EUR/USD will find itself under more pressure. Yesterday, EU reported that Euro Area Industrial Production declined by 0.3% month …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Stays Range-Bound Ahead Of The Weekend - August 13, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Charting a bear pennant on the daily sticks - August 13, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Looking for Support - August 13, 2021