EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Testings 50-Week MA resistance

EUR/USD has broken to a 4-Month high but is running into a bit of resistance at this stage. EURUSD 4-Hour Chart The 50-week moving average has come into play. The indicator currently resides at 1.1195 …
