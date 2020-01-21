EUR/USD was little changed on Monday as US markets were on holiday in observance of Martin Luther King Day, which led to small trading ranges in the dollar pairs. Things are expected to pick up today …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Trades in a Range Near Three-Week Lows - January 21, 2020
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD decline into key support - January 21, 2020
- EUR/USD Bears Control Price Action & Aim for 1.10 Support - January 21, 2020