EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Tries To Break Above The Key Resistance Level

EUR/USD continues its attempts to settle above the key resistance area between the 50 EMA at 1.1740 and the 20 EMA at 1.1750 as the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies.
