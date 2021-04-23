EUR/USD continues its attempts to settle above the resistance at 1.2040 while the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies. 75% of retail CFD investors lose money The U.S.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Fade the taxman? Euro well-positioned after the ECB and depends only on Biden - April 23, 2021
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Tries To Gain More Ground Against U.S. Dollar Ahead Of The Weekend - April 23, 2021
- Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Aiming Higher on Easing Covid-19 Restrictions - April 23, 2021