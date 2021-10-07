EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Tries To Move Away From Yearly Lows

EUR/USD is currently trying to settle back above 1.1560 while the U.S. dollar is under some pressure against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index managed to get below the support at 94.
