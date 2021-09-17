EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Tries To Rebound Ahead Of The Weekend

EUR/USD is currently trying to settle back above 1.1775 while the U.S. dollar is losing some ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is currently trying to get back below 92 …
