EUR/USD is currently trying to settle back above 1.1690 while the U.S. dollar is flat against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is trying to get to the test of the nearest resistance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Tries To Rebound From Yearly Lows - August 20, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Breaks Through Another Support Level - August 20, 2021
- Delta, Taper Fears Boost US Dollar, Risk-Off Extends - August 20, 2021