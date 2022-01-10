EUR/USD is currently trying to settle back below the support at 1.1330 while U.S. dollar is moving higher against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is currently trying to get to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 1.1355 Stays Strong - January 10, 2022
- EUR/USD rises as bets of tighter Fed remain - January 10, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could hold its ground on rising German Bund yields - January 10, 2022