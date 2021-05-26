EUR/USD failed to settle above the resistance at 1.2250 and pulled back while the U.S. dollar gained some ground against a broad basket of currencies. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 1.2250 Remains Strong
EUR/USD failed to settle above the resistance at 1.2250 and pulled back while the U.S. dollar gained some ground against a broad basket of currencies. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk …