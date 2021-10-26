EUR/USD is currently trying to settle below 1.1600 while the U.S. dollar is gaining ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index has recently managed to move closer to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD leaps to daily highs past 1.1610, looks to US data - October 26, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Are euro bulls giving up already? - October 26, 2021
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Support At 1.1580 In Sight - October 26, 2021