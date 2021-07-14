EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Support At 1.1775 Stays Strong

EUR/USD is currently trying to get back above 1.1800 while the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index failed to settle above the resistance at 92.80 …
