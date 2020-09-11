EUR/USD is currently trying to stay above the nearest support at the 20 EMA at 1.1830 as the U.S. dollar remains mostly flat against a broad basket of currencies. Yesterday, the European Central Bank …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Support At 1.1830 Stays Strong - September 11, 2020
- US Dollar Index loses the grip and drops to 93.20 ahead of US CPI - September 11, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is content to range trade - September 11, 2020