EUR/USD is currently trying to settle back above the resistance at 1.1450 while the U.S. dollar is under pressure against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index has recently managed to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD breaking below key support at 1.1493/95 - November 15, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Stabilizes After Week’s Plunge - November 15, 2021
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.1450 - November 15, 2021