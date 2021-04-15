EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.1990

EUR/USD is trying to settle above the resistance at 1.1990 while the U.S. dollar is flat against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index failed to get to the test of the nearest support …
