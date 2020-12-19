EUR/USD is currently trying to settle above the resistance at 1.2220 while the U.S. dollar continues to move lower against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index developed strong …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.2220 - December 19, 2020
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD declines provide potential buying opportunity - December 18, 2020
- Euro Technical Forecast 1Q 2021: EUR/USD Pullback After Breakout? - December 18, 2020